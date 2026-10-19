Remco Evenepoel identifies tweaks for 2027 as he assesses what went right and wrong in first season with Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe

News
By
Published

Belgian set to start his campaign later and be even more selective over race calendar next year

BERGAMO, ITALY - OCTOBER 10: Remco Evenepoel of Belgium and Team Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe prior to the 120th Il Lombardia 2026 a 239km one day race from Bergamo to Como / #UCIWT / on October 10, 2026 in Bergamo, Italy. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
Evenepoel ended 2026 as the European champion (Image credit: Getty Images)

Remco Evenepoel has stated that he will start his 2027 season later than he did in 2026 and has suggested he’ll be even more selective over his race calendar.

In an interview with the Belgian newspaper Het Laatste Nieuws at the weekend’s Chrono des Nations, where he brought the curtain down on his 2026 season with a 13th victory, Evenepoel took stock of the highs and the lows of his first campaign with Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe.

Latest Videos FromCyclingnews
TOPICS
Patrick Fletcher
Patrick Fletcher
Deputy Editor

Patrick is an NCTJ-accredited journalist with a bachelor’s degree in modern languages (French and Spanish) and a decade’s experience in digital sports media, largely within the world of cycling. He re-joined Cyclingnews as Deputy Editor in February 2026, having previously spent eight years on staff between 2015 and 2023. In between, he was Deputy Editor at GCN and spent 18 months working across the sports portfolio at Future before returning to the cycling press pack. Patrick works across Cyclingnews’ wide-ranging output, assisting the Editor in global content strategy, with a particular focus on shaping CN's news operation.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.