I'm a winter cycling kit expert and I absolutely love this Specialized Prime Alpha jacket: It's now got a crazy 63% off in the Black Friday sales
If you are in the UK, grab one of these jackets for £55
The Specialized Prime Alpha jacket is on sale with a magnificent discount right now in the UK and, to a lesser extent, in the USA too.
We spotted this deal lurking on the Specialized Black Friday sales page, and we wanted to highlight it for you.
The Alpha Prime jacket is a lightweight, softshell jacket that's lined with Polartec Alpha insulation, which helps it breathe, adds lightweight insulation, and wicks moisture well.
It's a fantastic jacket to wear; it's super soft and comfortable and adds a nice amount of insulation. I'm lucky enough to own one, and love using it for steadier spins and as a top layer at events.
Worn over a base layer or jersey, it's perfect for cool winter or autumnal days, though it isn't waterproof so you'll want to put a hardshell over the top when the heavens open.
The cut is great, a little more relaxed, and it's just a very nice thing to wear. You can also just about stick it into a jersey or jacket pocket if needed, but it breathes well enough that you probably won't need to.
There are three pockets on the rear (this update came later) and one zippered internal pocket, along with a two-way zip. At this price, I'd say it's worth getting one, and we wonder if Specialized is selling off its UK stock.
Various Black Friday sales are going on this week. Stay on top of ours by following our Black Friday bike deals live page.
Here's a big saving on the men's jacket in both colours and all sizes.
Available in S-XXL sizes in the Black and Gunmetal colourways.
There's a similarly massive 63% off in all sizes and colours. This is a great buy if you want a new winter jacket.
Available in XS-XL sizes in the Black and Gunmetal colourways.
Here's the women's US deal for the jacket; it's not quite as strong as the UK deal, but it's still a solid buy.
Note: Only size large is available now.
Tom joined the Cyclingnews team in late 2022 as a tech writer. Despite having a degree in English Literature he has spent his entire working life in the cycling industry in one form or another. He has over 10 years of experience as a qualified mechanic, with the last five years before joining Cyclingnews being spent running an independent workshop. This means he is just as happy tinkering away in the garage as he is out on the road bike, and he isn’t afraid to pull a bike apart or get hands-on with it when testing to really see what it’s made of.
He has ridden and raced bikes from an early age up to a national level on the road and track, and has ridden and competed in most disciplines. He has a keen eye for pro-team tech and enjoys spotting new or interesting components in the wild. During his time at Cyclingnews, Tom has already interviewed some of the sport's biggest names including Mathieu van der Poel, Tadej Pogačar and Alberto Contador. He's also covered various launches from brands such as Pinarello, Ridley, Specialized and more, tackled the Roubaix Challenge sportive aboard his own rim-brake Cannondale SuperSix Evo, tested over 20 aero helmets in the wind tunnel, and has created helpful in-depth buying advice relating to countless categories from torque wrenches to winter clothing.
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