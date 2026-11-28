The Specialized Prime Alpha jacket is on sale with a magnificent discount right now in the UK and, to a lesser extent, in the USA too.

We spotted this deal lurking on the Specialized Black Friday sales page, and we wanted to highlight it for you.

The Alpha Prime jacket is a lightweight, softshell jacket that's lined with Polartec Alpha insulation, which helps it breathe, adds lightweight insulation, and wicks moisture well.

It's a fantastic jacket to wear; it's super soft and comfortable and adds a nice amount of insulation. I'm lucky enough to own one, and love using it for steadier spins and as a top layer at events.

Worn over a base layer or jersey, it's perfect for cool winter or autumnal days, though it isn't waterproof so you'll want to put a hardshell over the top when the heavens open.

The cut is great, a little more relaxed, and it's just a very nice thing to wear. You can also just about stick it into a jersey or jacket pocket if needed, but it breathes well enough that you probably won't need to.

There are three pockets on the rear (this update came later) and one zippered internal pocket, along with a two-way zip. At this price, I'd say it's worth getting one, and we wonder if Specialized is selling off its UK stock.

Various Black Friday sales are going on this week. Stay on top of ours by following our Black Friday bike deals live page.