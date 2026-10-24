'An alien like Tadej Pogačar might be able to do it' – Red Bull boss Denk would prefer Remco Evenepoel doesn't do Giro d'Italia-Tour de France double in 2027

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Belgian looks set to return to the Tour after runner-up finish in 2026, but could he also go back to the Giro for first time since 2023?

Belgian Remco Evenepoel of Red Bull-BORA-hansgrohe crosses the finish line of stage 21 of the 2026 Tour de France cycling race, a stage of 130km from Thoiry to Paris Champs-Elysees , on Sunday 26 July 2026. The 113th edition of the Tour de France starts on Saturday 4 July in Barcelona, Spain, and will finish in Paris, France on the 26th of July. BELGA PHOTO JASPER JACOBS (Photo by JASPER JACOBS / BELGA MAG / Belga / AFP via Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
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While Remco Evenepoel didn't rule out a return to the Giro d'Italia in 2027 before racing at Il Lombardia, the announcement of the Tour de France route has seen his Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe team boss Ralph Denk admit he's against his star rider doing the double.

Racing at the Giro would mark his first return to the Italian Grand Tour since COVID-19 forced him out of the 2023 edition, having just taken the lead in the race before the first rest day. Speaking before the final Monument of the season, Evenepoel said: "The door is open," though he did immediately assure that was by no means a guarantee: "But that doesn't mean I'll start, mind you!"

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James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.

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