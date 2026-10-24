'An alien like Tadej Pogačar might be able to do it' – Red Bull boss Denk would prefer Remco Evenepoel doesn't do Giro d'Italia-Tour de France double in 2027

While Remco Evenepoel didn't rule out a return to the Giro d'Italia in 2027 before racing at Il Lombardia, the announcement of the Tour de France route has seen his Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe team boss Ralph Denk admit he's against his star rider doing the double.

Racing at the Giro would mark his first return to the Italian Grand Tour since COVID-19 forced him out of the 2023 edition, having just taken the lead in the race before the first rest day. Speaking before the final Monument of the season, Evenepoel said: "The door is open," though he did immediately assure that was by no means a guarantee: "But that doesn't mean I'll start, mind you!"

The announcement of the Tour's route last Thursday and confirmation of a double individual time trial, and the most ITT kilometres since the 2012 edition – where specialist Bradley Wiggins took victory – have made that seem less likely. He was second behind only Tadej Pogačar at the Tour this past season, so anything but a return would be a surprise, especially with perhaps the best-suited route to his characteristics in years.

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Asked whether the Giro-Tour double could be on the cards for Evenepoel in 2027, Denk admitted: "Here too, it is way too early to make a decision, but personally, I am not a fan of it. An alien like Tadej Pogačar might be able to do it, but…" speaking to Het Laatste Nieuws at the presentation in Paris on Thursday.

So does Denk not put his rider in the same 'Alien' category? – asked the Belgian publication – "Let’s just say there have been enough examples of ‘ trial and error’ in the past. It seems better to me to focus on one of the two. But anyway, I’m not a sports scientist who can provide you with super-accurate information on this. We’ll see.

"The big advantage of our project is that we have a wide range of potential Grand Tour leaders at our disposal. We also have Florian Lipowitz, Jai Hindley, and some young, fast-developing talents like Giulio Pellizzari and Lorenzo Finn. There isn’t just Remco. Definitely, without a doubt.”

Rumours for the Giro's route in 2027 are not as concrete as those preceding the Tour route's confirmation, but there is talk of two time trials potentially also featuring in Italy – but one is expected to be a mountain time trial from Sulmona-Campo di Giove. Also running against Evenepoel's advantage is the expectation of a much harder climbing route than that of the Tour, which only features three summit finishes.

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The 2027 Giro d'Italia route will be revealed on November 3, but it won't be until December 11 that Red Bull confirm the 2027 programme of Evenepoel. Anything but the Tour de France being the focus of his summer looks set to be a major surprise, so RCS and the Giro may have to wait another year until he potentially returns to the pink race.

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