Remco Evenepoel and Lotte Kopecky win record breaking ‘Kristallen Fiets’ trophies at Belgian cycling awards

News
By published

After once again being voted as the best Belgian cyclists of the year, the two superstars now hold more of the country’s leading award than anyone before them

OUDENAARDE, BELGIUM - APRIL 06: Lotte Kopecky of Belgium and Team SD Worx - Protime (C) celebrates at finish line as race winner aheaf of Pauline Ferrand Prevot of France and Team Visma | Lease a Bike (L) and Liane Lippert of Germany and Movistar Team (R) during the 22nd Ronde van Vlaanderen - Tour des Flandres 2025 - Women&#039;s Elite a 168.9km one day race from Oudenaarde to Oudenaarde / #UCIWWT / on April 06, 2025 in Oudenaarde, Belgium. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx-Protime) has been awarded a record sixth Kristallen Fiets award as the best Belgian woman cyclist (Image credit: Getty Images)

Perhaps predictably, Remco Evenepoel and Lotte Kopecky were awarded the prestigious ‘Kristallen Fiets’ awards in Belgium this week.

For Kopecky the award was the sixth time she has received the crystal bike trophy, making her the rider to have received the award more than any other. Evenepoel received his fifth title, tying him with the great Johan Museeuw.

Kopecky, who is racing the Ghent Six Day this weekend, won the award despite what was a poor season by her own stratospheric standards. In 2023 and 2024 she won 14 and 16 races respectively, but this year managed only three victories. However, a seventh national time trial title, a stage of the Tour de l’Ardeche and a third win at the Tour of Flanders secured the title for the SD Worx-Protime rider.

“Even though it's not what I primarily race for, winning the Kristallen Fiets always makes me proud, although I'll probably have to start looking for more space at home,” Kopecky said. “Although at the same time, it's also a bit of a mixed bag because I'm aware that I haven't had a fantastic season.”

Evenepoel too didn’t have his best year in 2025, the season blighted by a winter training crash which undermined his preparation. His high profile abandon at the Tour de France drew negative headlines, while his move from Soudal-QuickStep to Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe also attracted weeks of speculation. However, he still won eight races, including Brabantse Pijl on his first race back and imperious rides to win both the European and World Time Trial titles.

With Tim Merlier (Soudal-Quickstep) voted into second place and Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Deceuninck) third, Evenepoel’s five awards now put him ahead of Tom Boonen, Greg van Avermaet and Philippe Gilbert.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.