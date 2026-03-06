Three-time Strade Bianche champions Fabian Cancellara and Tadej Pogačar have already been honoured with a stretch of sterrato named after them at the Tuscan Classic, and Sunday's Strade Bianche Women may see a third name added to the famous white roads.

This year's 12th edition of the women's race will see a top field do battle in the hills around Siena, with former SD Worx-Protime teammates Lotte Kopecky and Demi Vollering both eyeing a third victory in the race.

Of course, they'll be facing the likes of Pauline Ferrand-Prévot (Visma-Lease a Bike), Elisa Longo Borghini (UAE Team ADQ) and Kasia Niewiadoma-Phinney (Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto) over the 11 challenging sterrato sectors and 133km, but for Kopecky, the stellar startlist would only make success sweeter.

"Every top rider is on the starting line, so it's going to be incredibly tough. If you can still win, it makes it even more special," she told Sporza on Thursday following a recon of the course.

The Belgian former world champion began her season last weekend at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad, another race she's won before. However, her spring Classics campaign got off to a bad start as another rider crashing into her rear derailleur forced her into a bike change on the pivotal Muur van Geraardsbergen.

Kopecky, who ended up in 39th as Vollering beat Niewiadoma-Phinney to the win, hopes to avoid similar bad luck this Saturday.

"It is what it is. I would have loved to compete with the top athletes on the Muur van Geraardsbergen during the Omloop, but bad luck decided otherwise," she said, before noting that her form is positive.

"My Track European Championships were good [Kopecky won three titles in Turkey – Ed.], and my training results are good too. So, I just have to trust my abilities. Although I'll have to ride my best to compete."

Kopecky will have 2018 Strade Bianche winner and last year's runner-up, Anna van der Breggen, by her side this time around, while Amstel Gold Race champion Mischa Bredewold is also part of the SD Worx lineup – "it's better not to put all your eggs in one basket," she said.

All is looking up ahead of race day, though the course isn't in an ideal state, Kopecky said, with wet areas making some sections tricky.

"It's always useful to do a reconnaissance of the course. Some sections are a little different from last time.

"I also felt like they patched it up here and there, which made some parts a bit soggy. Hopefully it will dry out a bit, because some sections are super heavy now."

