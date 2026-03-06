'I just have to trust my abilities' – Lotte Kopecky aiming to avoid Omloop Het Nieuwsblad bad luck to bounce back into contention at Strade Bianche

Belgian racer and former teammate Demi Vollering are competing for third career titles in Siena

GHENT, BELGIUM - FEBRUARY 28: Lotte Kopecky of Belgium and Team SD Worx - Protime prior to the 21st Omloop Het Nieuwsblad 2026, Women&#039;s Elite a 137.2km one day race from Ghent to Ninove / #UCIWWT / on February 28, 2026 in Ghent, Belgium. (Photo by Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Lotte Kopecky (Image credit: Getty Images)

Three-time Strade Bianche champions Fabian Cancellara and Tadej Pogačar have already been honoured with a stretch of sterrato named after them at the Tuscan Classic, and Sunday's Strade Bianche Women may see a third name added to the famous white roads.

This year's 12th edition of the women's race will see a top field do battle in the hills around Siena, with former SD Worx-Protime teammates Lotte Kopecky and Demi Vollering both eyeing a third victory in the race.

Of course, they'll be facing the likes of Pauline Ferrand-Prévot (Visma-Lease a Bike), Elisa Longo Borghini (UAE Team ADQ) and Kasia Niewiadoma-Phinney (Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto) over the 11 challenging sterrato sectors and 133km, but for Kopecky, the stellar startlist would only make success sweeter.

"My Track European Championships were good [Kopecky won three titles in Turkey – Ed.], and my training results are good too. So, I just have to trust my abilities. Although I'll have to ride my best to compete."

Kopecky will have 2018 Strade Bianche winner and last year's runner-up, Anna van der Breggen, by her side this time around, while Amstel Gold Race champion Mischa Bredewold is also part of the SD Worx lineup – "it's better not to put all your eggs in one basket," she said.

