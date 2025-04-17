Shari Bossuyt to race with AG Insurance-Soudal in June when two-year suspension ends

Belgian tested positive for Letrozole in 2023 blaming French dairy products for her positive test

Belgian Shari Bossuyt of CanyonSRAM pictured during a press conference concerning the positive doping test of Bossuyt in Zwevegem Monday 05 June 2023 Cyclist Bossuyt has tested positive during a doping test and is temporarily suspended by her team CanyonSram Racing team Bossuyt 22 delivered a positive check on March 19 after winning stage three in the Tour of Normandy in Caen The test conducted by the French antidoping agency AFLD found traces of letrozole metabolite in her urine BELGA PHOTO JAMES ARTHUR GEKIERE Photo by JAMES ARTHUR GEKIERE BELGA MAG Belga via AFP Photo by JAMES ARTHUR GEKIEREBELGA MAGAFP via Getty Images
Shari Bossuyt pictured at a press conference called following news of her positive Letrozole test in June 2023 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Shari Bossuyt is returning to the peloton with AG Insurance-Soudal after her two-year suspension following a positive test for Letrozole.

The Belgian rider, now 24, was handed the ban from racing in June 2023 after both her A and B samples from a test carried out at March's Tour de Normandie Féminin contained traces of the drug.

