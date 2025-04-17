Shari Bossuyt to race with AG Insurance-Soudal in June when two-year suspension ends

Shari Bossuyt pictured at a press conference called following news of her positive Letrozole test in June 2023

Shari Bossuyt is returning to the peloton with AG Insurance-Soudal after her two-year suspension following a positive test for Letrozole.

The Belgian rider, now 24, was handed the ban from racing in June 2023 after both her A and B samples from a test carried out at March's Tour de Normandie Féminin contained traces of the drug.

She pursued a contamination defence and blamed dairy products made with milk from French cows. Bossuyt's lawyer claimed that Letrozole entered the bodies of both her and Toon Aerts – who was banned in August 2023 after testing positive for the same substance – after the pair consumed dairy while racing in France.

Bossuyt was handed a two-year ban from racing beginning on June 13, 2023, meaning she'll be eligible to return on June 13 this year. Aerts was also banned for two years.

Bossuyt has already started training with her new team.

"After careful consideration by the team's performance staff, and several conversations with Shari and her management, the team decided to supporting Shari as she rebuilds her career," said AG Insurance-Soudal CEO Jurgen Foré.

"Shari is determined to show what she's capable of and very hungry to race with the team. We believe that Shari has a great future ahead of her, and that the team can be a perfect environment for her to make this happen."

Bossuyt, who raced for Canyon-Sram prior to her ban, called the opportunity a "fresh start" while noting that she had missed being part of a team as well as the rhythm of the racing season.

"This is a fresh start, and I’m incredibly grateful for the opportunity. I’ve missed the rhythm of racing, being part of a team and the challenge, and I’m ready to give it everything."