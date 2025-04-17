Shari Bossuyt to race with AG Insurance-Soudal in June when two-year suspension ends
Belgian tested positive for Letrozole in 2023 blaming French dairy products for her positive test
Shari Bossuyt is returning to the peloton with AG Insurance-Soudal after her two-year suspension following a positive test for Letrozole.
The Belgian rider, now 24, was handed the ban from racing in June 2023 after both her A and B samples from a test carried out at March's Tour de Normandie Féminin contained traces of the drug.
She pursued a contamination defence and blamed dairy products made with milk from French cows. Bossuyt's lawyer claimed that Letrozole entered the bodies of both her and Toon Aerts – who was banned in August 2023 after testing positive for the same substance – after the pair consumed dairy while racing in France.
Bossuyt was handed a two-year ban from racing beginning on June 13, 2023, meaning she'll be eligible to return on June 13 this year. Aerts was also banned for two years.
Bossuyt has already started training with her new team.
"After careful consideration by the team's performance staff, and several conversations with Shari and her management, the team decided to supporting Shari as she rebuilds her career," said AG Insurance-Soudal CEO Jurgen Foré.
"Shari is determined to show what she's capable of and very hungry to race with the team. We believe that Shari has a great future ahead of her, and that the team can be a perfect environment for her to make this happen."
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Bossuyt, who raced for Canyon-Sram prior to her ban, called the opportunity a "fresh start" while noting that she had missed being part of a team as well as the rhythm of the racing season.
"This is a fresh start, and I’m incredibly grateful for the opportunity. I’ve missed the rhythm of racing, being part of a team and the challenge, and I’m ready to give it everything."
Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor and later being hired full-time. Before joining the team, she had written for numerous major publications in the cycling world, including CyclingWeekly and Rouleur. She writes and edits at Cyclingnews as well as running newsletter, social media, and how to watch campaigns.
Dani has reported from the world's top races, including the Tour de France, Road World Championships, and the spring Classics. She has interviewed many of the sport's biggest stars, including Mathieu van der Poel, Demi Vollering, and Remco Evenepoel, and her favourite races are the Giro d'Italia, Strade Bianche and Paris-Roubaix.
Season highlights from 2024 include reporting from Paris-Roubaix – 'Unless I'm in an ambulance, I'm finishing this race' – Cyrus Monk, the last man home at Paris-Roubaix – and the Tour de France – 'Disbelief', gratitude, and family – Mark Cavendish celebrates a record-breaking Tour de France sprint win.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.