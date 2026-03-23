'Sometimes it is up to me to bang on the table and say that I am still here' – Why Lotte Kopecky demanding Milan-San Remo leadership is an ominous sign for the rest of the Classics

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How the Belgian getting back on track sets her up perfectly for Flanders and Roubaix

Belgian Lotte Kopecky celebrates as she crosses the finish line to win the &#039;Milano-Sanremo&#039; one day cycling race for women, 298km from Milan to San Remo, Italy, Saturday 21 March 2026. BELGA PHOTO DAVID PINTENS (Photo by DAVID PINTENS / BELGA MAG / Belga / AFP via Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Just over a year ago, Lotte Kopecky was talking about a shift in focus towards trying to win the Tour de France Femmes overall. It was an experiment that never really got off the ground, and a season – aside from a third Tour of Flanders win – largely to forget.

A knee issue ruined her winter and continued to affect her during the Spring Classics, and back pain stymied her yellow jersey dreams and saw her ride a relatively absent race – by her high standards – at the Tour.

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When Puck Pieterse lit things up and attacked, Kopecky followed, eventually outsprinting her, Noemi Rüegg, and Eleonora Gasparrini to the line, but the Dutch champion revealed post-race that this was 90% the scenario they wanted and were expecting as a team.

This is perhaps best highlighted by the Belgian accelerating towards the front of the group even before Pieterse had actually tried to kick away on the Poggio – she was so ready for any attacks, it was almost as if she preempted the move entirely. Kopecky may not have matched previous years in 2025, but the champion's mindset hadn't disappeared; she demanded to be the focus for SD Worx on Saturday.

"We couldn't pronounce [our tactics] before the races, you know. Sometimes it is up to me—how should I put it?—to bang on the table and say that I am still here too," said Kopecky to Sporza.

Lotte Kopecky of Belgium and Team SD Worx - Protime, Puck Pieterse of Netherlands and Team Fenix-Premier Tech and Noemi Ruegg of Switzerland and Team EF Education-Oatly competes during the 8th Milano-Sanremo Donne 2026, Women&#039;s Elite a 156km one day race from Genova to Sanremo / #UCIWWT / on March 21, 2026 in Sanremo, Italy. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

Kopecky follows on the Poggio after Pieterse made her big attack (Image credit: Getty Images)

Back to her roots, back to the top

It's an ominous sign for all of her competitors that Kopecky was demanding this kind of leadership, a ruthless sign of how hungry she is for this year's Classics campaign after the disappointments of 12 months ago.

With the two-time World Champion back firing on all cylinders, and Wiebes as the permanent most clinical finisher in all of cycling, men's or women's, it returns SD Worx-ProTime to their status as the team to beat in the Classics.

From Gent-Wevelgem through to Paris-Roubaix, the Dutch outfit will never be without a heavy favourite, and after the likes of Visma-Lease a Bike, UAE ADQ and FDJ-United Suez had caught up and perhaps surpassed them, Kopecky being back in flying form brings the closer to being back on top.

A fourth Flanders title from five attempts is looking as likely as ever, and preventing her from taking a second Paris-Roubaix Femmes title will be quite the task now, with momentum on her side. What we saw last season should go down simply as a blip for the Belgian; all she needed, it seems, was to focus back on the races best suited to her.

Women's cycling has long bred more versatility than men's – ignoring a certain Tadej Pogačar for a second – with the best riders at the Grand Tours, cobbled Classics and Ardennes Classics often overlapping.

You can still do that, of course, but with more professionalism entering the sport and riders reaching the WorldTour younger and younger, specialisation, to an extent, seems to be more important than ever, and it's exactly what Kopecky needs now.

Finishing second overall at both the Tour de France Femmes and Giro d'Italia are results that may live on as anomalies as she continues on her career, but focusing on winning more Monuments and the biggest Classics is definitely the path for her to take.

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James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.

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