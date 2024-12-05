'December will be a long month' - Remco Evenepoel faces a long road to recovery after car door collision

Soudal-QuickStep leader to spend at least a month off the bike, disrupting his winter training and 2025 season debut

Remco Evenepoel shows off his new Soudal-QuickStep jersey with special Olympic gold bands
Remco Evenepoel admitted he faces at least a month off the bike and then lots of physiotherapy before he can begin to train for the 2025 season. 

The Soudal-QuickStep rider said he will be unable to attend a training camp in Spain next week, but he faces a month off the bike and his 2025 season debut will likely be delayed due to the complex injuries he suffered on Tuesday

