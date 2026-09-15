'Perfection doesn't exist' – Can Wout van Aert maintain top form after admitting Vuelta wasn't just a 'preparation race' for World Championships?

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Belgian set to join co-leader Remco Evenepoel and rest of teammates in Montreal on Tuesday, September 22

Wout van Aert celebrates at the finish line as stage winner during the Vuelta on Stage 13 from Almuñecar to Loja (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

A week on from his 32nd birthday, Wout van Aert will head to Canada to join his Belgian teammates ahead of the UCI Road World Championships, with five days to finalise plans alongside co-leader Remco Evenepoel ahead of the road race on September 27.

It will be his first appearance at the road Worlds since Glasgow 2023, where he finished second behind eternal rival Mathieu van der Poel, and he's approaching the showpiece event in some of the best form of his career after the Vuelta a España.

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James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.

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