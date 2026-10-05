'Perhaps it will wear off and I will go back to suffering' – World Champion Brandon McNulty still riding high as he makes impressive start to rainbow jersey reign

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US rider takes 10th at Giro dell'Emilia and second at Coppa Agostoni as new era begins for 28-year-old

USA&#039;s Brandon McNulty of UAE Team Emirates-XRG attacks during 2026 Giro dell&#039;Emilia
USA's Brandon McNulty of UAE Team Emirates-XRG attacks during 2026 Giro dell'Emilia (Image credit: Getty Images)

Brandon McNulty opened up his time as World Champion this past weekend in Italy with two impressive races at the Giro dell'Emilia and Coppa Agostoni, where he was 10th and second, respectively, but also on the immediate attack in his new rainbow jersey.

He, of course, started as one of the heavy favourites for the former, and did light up the decisive San Luca climb on the third of five ascents, but McNulty was unable to go with the winning move led by Visma-Lease a Bike's Matteo Jorgenson and eventual winner Davide Piganzoli, who played things perfectly in the finale.

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James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.

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