'I feel a bit freer' - World Champion and Veneto Classic winner Brandon McNulty makes Tour de France stage victory top objective for 2027

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American never expected to take elite men's rainbow jersey, "But anything can happen, it's crazy."

2026 Veneto Classic: World Champion Brandon McNulty makes his winning attack
2026 Veneto Classic: World Champion Brandon McNulty makes his winning attack (Image credit: Getty Images)

Road World Champion Brandon McNulty has said he would like to target a stage win at next year's Tour de France as his initial top objective for 2027.

After soloing to the USA's first elite men's road race gold in over three decades at the World Championships, McNulty has subsequently rounded out his 2026 season with an impressive one-day campaign in Italy, culminating in a win in the Veneto Classic on Sunday.

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Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

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