'Stayin Alive' – Tadej Pogačar posts update from Barcelona hospital bed as question marks linger over cause of crash and rest of season after Vuelta a España abandon

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Operation on Slovenian's collarbone fracture delayed due to concussion also suffered in crash

Tadej Pogačar posts an Instagram selfie from his hospital bed in Barcelona following his Vuelta a España crash
Tadej Pogačar is in hospital in Barcelona after suffering a concussion and two fractures in his Vuelta a España-ending crash on stage 8 (Image credit: Tadej Pogačar / Instagram)

Tadej Pogačar has been transferred by ambulance to a hospital in Barcelona following his abandon of the Vuelta a España, with surgery on his injuries from his crash late on stage 8 delayed until he has recovered sufficiently from a concussion.

TV footage from late on Friday evening showed the former Vuelta leader leaving the hospital in Gandia – the nearest facility to where he crashed in southern Valencia and where Pogačar was initially treated – on a stretcher before being placed in an ambulance.

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Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

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