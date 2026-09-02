Picnic-PostNL lose key director Matt Winston as well as two other coaches

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Roy Curvers promoted at the Dutch team as Winston heads for Bardet reunion at Decathlon CMA CGM

LIEGE, BELGIUM - APRIL 26: James Knox of Great Britain and Team Picnic PostNL (C) with teammates prior to the 112th Liege - Bastogne - Liege 2026 - Men&#039;s Elite a 259.5km one day race from Liege to Liege / #UCIWT / on April 26, 2026 in Liege, Belgium. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
Troubling times for Picnic-PostNL (Image credit: Getty Images)

On top of the rider transfer market, there have been plenty of moves in the managerial market, and the latest sees Picnic-PostNL lose one of their leading sports directors in Matt Winston, as well as two other coaches.

The Briton, who previously worked at the British Cycling federation, joined the Dutch team under the title of Race Coach in 2019, and went on to establish himself as a key figure in the team car at the Tour de France and other major races.

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Patrick Fletcher
Patrick Fletcher
Deputy Editor

Patrick is an NCTJ-accredited journalist with a bachelor’s degree in modern languages (French and Spanish) and a decade’s experience in digital sports media, largely within the world of cycling. He re-joined Cyclingnews as Deputy Editor in February 2026, having previously spent eight years on staff between 2015 and 2023. In between, he was Deputy Editor at GCN and spent 18 months working across the sports portfolio at Future before returning to the cycling press pack. Patrick works across Cyclingnews’ wide-ranging output, assisting the Editor in global content strategy, with a particular focus on shaping CN's news operation.

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