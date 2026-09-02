Picnic-PostNL lose key director Matt Winston as well as two other coaches

On top of the rider transfer market, there have been plenty of moves in the managerial market, and the latest sees Picnic-PostNL lose one of their leading sports directors in Matt Winston, as well as two other coaches.

The Briton, who previously worked at the British Cycling federation, joined the Dutch team under the title of Race Coach in 2019, and went on to establish himself as a key figure in the team car at the Tour de France and other major races.

Winston is making the move to the Decathlon CMA CGM team, as first reported by Daniel Benson's Cycling Substack.

Latest Videos From Cyclingnews Watch full video here:

Winston will link back up with Romain Bardet, whom he directed at Picnic-PostNL between 2021 and 2025 and who will soon be his boss, with the Frenchman soon to take up his new role as Sporting Manager of the French team.

"The team will say goodbye to coach Matt Winston at the end of the 2026 season, as he leaves the team to take on a new challenge elsewhere," read a statement from Picnic-PostNL.

"After eight years together, the team look back on a strong and valued collaboration and thank Matt for his commitment and contribution to the team throughout this period and wish him every success in his next chapter."

Picnic-PostNL are also losing two other coaches in Davide Gani and Melvin Rulliere, in what must be considered a new blow in the midst of an utterly miserable season in terms of results.

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The team have announced an 'evolution' of its coaching structure, with Roy Curvers promoted to a senior position as part of what it terms the Sportive Management of the team.

The Dutchman is a stalwart of the team, riding for them for 12 seasons before slotting straight into a coaching role in 2020, first in the Development squad and then with the WorldTour team.

"During that time, he has developed within our organisation not only as a coach, but also by broadening his management and leadership skills and taking on increasing responsibility within the team.

"His extensive experience, natural leadership and deep understanding of the team, the culture and the way of working make him the right person to help lead the next phase of our sporting structure. In his new role, Roy will join Rudi Kemna, as part of sportive management."