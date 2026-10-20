Visma-Lease a Bike continue backroom staff shakeup with two new race coach signings

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Addy Engels rejoins after a year at Tudor, while Joey van Rhee joins from struggling Picnic PostNL

Cycling: 99th Tour of Italy 2016 / Stage 16Start / Team LOTTO NL - JUMBO (NED)/ Addy ENGELS (NED) Sport Director / Jan BOVEN (NED) Sport Director / Bianchi Bike / Car / Bressanone-Brixen - Andalo 1024m (132km)/ / Giro / © Tim De Waele
Addy Engels during his previous stint at the team during the 2016 Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images)

Visma-Lease a Bike have announced that former directeur sportif Addy Engels is rejoining the team as a race coach, while they have also brought Joey van Rhee on board from Picnic PostNL in the same role.

Engels worked for Giant-Shimano after his racing retirement in 2011, then joining Visma as a DS, staying with the Dutch team from 2016 to the end of the 2025 season. He spent 2026 with Tudor but is now heading back to his old squad.

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Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor before being hired full-time. Her favourite races include the Paris-Roubaix, Tour de France Femmes, Tro-Bro Léon, and cycling's fourth Grand Tour, the Volta a Portugal.

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