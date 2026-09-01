Ben Swift to retire from pro cycling after 18 seasons - 'I want to finish on my own terms'

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Netcompany Ineos stalwart to race Tour of Britain and end at Il Lombardia

Ben Swift of Great Britain and Netcompany INEOS Cycling Team crosses the finish line during the 2nd Copenhagen Sprint 2026 - Men&#039;
Ben Swift (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ben Swift (Netcompany Ineos) announced his plan to retire at the end of the 2026 season in a post on Instagram on Tuesday.

"Yeah, so this is it. I've decided to retire," Swift said. "It's been 18 great years, and never really in my wildest dreams thought I'd have such a long career and a successful career along the way. Having grown up as a kid, it was just a dream - it was always something that I never really thought would happen, but I never saw myself doing anything else, you know?"

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Laura Weislo
Laura Weislo
Managing Editor

Laura Weislo is a Cyclingnews veteran of 20 years. Having joined in 2006, Laura extensively covered the Operacion Puerto doping scandal, the years-long conflict between the UCI and the Tour de France organisers ASO over the creation of the WorldTour, and the downfall of Lance Armstrong and his lifetime ban for doping. As Managing Editor, Laura coordinates coverage for North American events and global news.

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