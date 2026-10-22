Visma say 'there could have been more' summit finishes on 2027 Tour de France route, but remain certain of opportunities for two-time winner Jonas Vingegaard

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Dutch team say 'It looks like a route that should suit several of our riders very well' as route is unveiled in Paris

Jonas Vingegaard of Denmark and Team Visma | Lease a Bike competes before being involved in a crash during the 113th Tour de France 2026, Stage 15 a 183.9km a 155.3km stage from Champagnole to Plateau de Solaison 1501m / #UCIWT / on July 19, 2026 in Plateau de Solaison, France. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
'All in all, it’s an interesting route' says Visma-Lease a Bike head of racing Marc Reef (Image credit: Getty Images)
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Visma-Lease a Bike see plenty of opportunities for their leaders at the 2027 Tour de France, where they will likely be led by two-time winner Jonas Vingegaard, who crashed out of this year's edition, Wout van Aert, and potentially sprinter Matthew Brennan.

After the route was revealed on Thursday in Paris, Head of Racing Marc Reef commented on the 21 stages, where two time trials, six mountain stages, and a brutal queen stage in the Pyrenees are set to decide the next yellow jersey.

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James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.

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