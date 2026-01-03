Wout van Aert undergoes successful surgery on fractured ankle following snowy cyclo-cross crash

Belgian racer's cyclo-cross season is over, so he'll now focus on recovering for 2026 road racing goals

Visma-Lease a Bike Team&#039;s Belgian rider Wout van Aert (L) and Alpecin-Premier Tech Team&#039;s Dutch rider Mathieu van der Poel compete in the men&#039;s elite race of the Zilvermeercross cyclocross cycling event, stage 5 out of 7 in the Exact Cross competition, in Mol on January 2, 2026. (Photo by LUC CLAESSEN / Belga / AFP) / Belgium OUT
Wout van Aert battled Mathieu van der Poel in the snow at Mol before his crash (Image credit: Getty Images)

Wout van Aert has undergone successful surgery on the fractured ankle he sustained in a crash during the snowy Exact Cross in Mol on Friday, his Visma-Lease a Bike team have announced.

The Belgian star made his cyclo-cross return last month, taking part in five races as part of his limited season schedule. However, his 2026 got off to a disastrous start in Mol as he crashed hard while battling eternal rival Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Premier Tech) for the race victory.

