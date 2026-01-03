Wout van Aert undergoes successful surgery on fractured ankle following snowy cyclo-cross crash
Belgian racer's cyclo-cross season is over, so he'll now focus on recovering for 2026 road racing goals
Wout van Aert has undergone successful surgery on the fractured ankle he sustained in a crash during the snowy Exact Cross in Mol on Friday, his Visma-Lease a Bike team have announced.
The Belgian star made his cyclo-cross return last month, taking part in five races as part of his limited season schedule. However, his 2026 got off to a disastrous start in Mol as he crashed hard while battling eternal rival Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Premier Tech) for the race victory.
Van Aert hit the ground on a paved section of the course and soon pulled out of the race with a bleeding knee. Later on Friday, Visma-Lease a Bike announced that he had sustained a sprained ankle and a "small fracture" in the fall.
The crash and injury mean that his 'cross season is already over, though with his surgery coming a day later, it means Van Aert can quickly turn his focus to recovering for the upcoming road season.
Van Aert underwent surgery in Herentals, Belgium, though it's unclear exactly how long a full recovery will take.
"The surgery was successful," Visma-Lease a Bike announced on Saturday morning. "Wout will now begin his recovery."
