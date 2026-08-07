João Almeida pulls out of Tour de Pologne after bad crash on stage 4 as season of setbacks continues

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Portuguese rider is still due to ride upcoming Vuelta a España in support of Tadej Pogačar

João Almeida speaks at a 2026 race
João Almeida speaks at a 2026 race (Image credit: Getty Images)

The top pre-race favourite for victory in the 2026 Tour de Pologne, João Almeida (UAE Team Emirates-XRG), has been forced to pull out prior to stage 5 as a result of his injuries from the late stage 4 mass crash.

Around 30 to 40 riders fell late on stage 4's hilly run from Zagan to Karpacz on a fast, waterlogged downhill section of road, leading to a 40-minute suspension of racing as ambulances attended the injured.

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Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

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