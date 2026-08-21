'It only depends on my legs' – João Almeida eyes possible 'Plan B' GC bid alongside teammate Tadej Pogačar at Vuelta a España

News
By
Published

2025 Vuelta runner-up will weigh up GC options after opening days of race

MONACO, MONACO - AUGUST 20: (L-R) Joao Almeida of Portugal and Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia and UAE Team Emirates - XRG meets the media press during the La Vuelta - 81st Tour of Spain 2026, Press conference / #UCIWT / on August 20, 2026 in Monaco, Monaco. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

UAE Team Emirates-XRG may not have only Tadej Pogačar aiming for the general classification in the Vuelta a España this August. The Slovenian's Portuguese teammate João Almeida says he's not ruling out acting as a 'Plan B' for the squad, although it hinges entirely on his feelings in the opening stages of this year's race.

"It only depends on my legs, I'll see how I go in the first few days, and then we'll see," Almeida told Cyclingnews at the teams presentation in Monaco on Thursday evening.

Latest Videos FromCyclingnews
TOPICS
Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.