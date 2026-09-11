More bad luck for Juan Ayuso with crash in finale of Grand Prix de Québec, but no penalties handed out

News
By
Published

Chain reaction of swerves sees Spaniard hit the deck hard in sight of the line

Juan Ayuso pushes his bike across the finish line of the 2026 Grand Prix de Québec after crashing
Ayuso couldn't remount his bike, finishing on foot instead (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lidl-Trek's Juan Ayuso was served his latest portion of bad luck in the finale of the Grand Prix de Québec on Friday afternoon, crashing hard in the finale as one of the main chasing groups sprinted for the line.

Ayuso was not in a group contesting for the podium, but riders were still sprinting for minor placings, and a swerve from one rider caused a chain reaction, out of which the Spaniard came off worst.

Latest Videos FromCyclingnews
TOPICS
Matilda Price
Assistant Features Editor

Matilda is an NCTJ-qualified journalist based in the UK who joined Cyclingnews in March 2025. Prior to that, she worked as the Racing News Editor at GCN, and extensively as a freelancer contributing to Cyclingnews, Cycling Weekly, Velo, Rouleur, Escape Collective, Red Bull and more. She has reported on the ground at all of the biggest events on the calendar, including the men's and women's Tours de France, the Giro d'Italia, the Vuelta a Espana, the Spring Classics and the World Championships. She has particular experience and expertise in women's cycling, and women's sport in general. She is a graduate of modern languages and sports journalism.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.