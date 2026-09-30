Racing will start even earlier in 2027 – New 2.1 event in Canary Islands to kick off pro road calendar in January

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Southern archipelago's first-ever elite men's pro stage race to be held across two main islands

2024 Vuelta a España: the peloton rides along the Spanish coastline on stage 10
2024 Vuelta a España: the peloton rides along the Spanish coastline on stage 10 (Image credit: Getty Images)

A brand-new stage race announced for the Canary Islands next January will see the elite men's professional cycling calendar kick off earlier than ever in 2027.

Classified 2.1 in the UCI calendar, the first-ever professional stage race in the Spanish archipelago will take place from January 14 to January 17. That's nearly a week before the curtain goes up on the Tour Down Under in Australia, traditionally the start of the men's calendar, which begins on January 19.

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Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

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