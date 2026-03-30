'I need to rest and see what's wrong with me' – João Almeida off for medical tests after Volta a Catalunya struggles

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Portuguese rider finished the Spanish stage race in 38th place

LA MOLINA, SPAIN - MARCH 27: Joao Almeida of Portugal and UAE Team Emirates - XRG crosses the finish line during the 105th Volta a Catalunya 2026, Stage 5 a 155.3km stage from La Seu d&amp;apos;Urgell to La Molina/Coll de Pal 2109m / #UCIWT / on March 27, 2026 in La Molina, Spain. (Photo by Szymon Gruchalski/Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

João Almeida has suggested he will undergo medical exams to see what was holding back during a disappointing week at the Volta a Catalunya.

The Portuguese star, who won three week-long WorldTour races last year as well as placing runner-up at the Vuelta a España, was anonymous in Catalunya, completing all seven stages but finishing down in 38th place.

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"I just need to rest a bit and maybe see what’s wrong with me, and keep working hard towards the next goal."

"I just need to look into it. I need to do maybe some exams, I don't know, some blood analysis, we’ll see with the medical team."

"I don’t think so, I think I'm going to keep the same one," he said of his race programme.

Patrick Fletcher
Patrick Fletcher
Deputy Editor

Patrick is an NCTJ-accredited journalist with a bachelor’s degree in modern languages (French and Spanish) and a decade’s experience in digital sports media, largely within the world of cycling. He re-joined Cyclingnews as Deputy Editor in February 2026, having previously spent eight years on staff between 2015 and 2023. In between, he was Deputy Editor at GCN and spent 18 months working across the sports portfolio at Future before returning to the cycling press pack. Patrick works across Cyclingnews’ wide-ranging output, assisting the Editor in global content strategy, with a particular focus on shaping CN's news operation.

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