'I never expected to be going this well' – Primož Roglič says 'anything could happen' in Vuelta a España GC battle with Enric Mas and Felix Gall

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Four-time Vuelta winner currently lying third overall, 2:10 back, with a time trial to come

SIERRA DE LA PANDERA, SPAIN - SEPTEMBER 05: (L-R) Primoz Roglic of Slovenia and Team Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe and Enric Mas of Spain and Movistar Team - Red Leader Jersey compete climbing to the Sierra de la Pandera (1816m) while fans cheer during the La Vuelta - 81st Tour of Spain 2026, Stage 14 a 154.5km stage from Jaen to Sierra de la Pandera 1816m / #UCIWT / on September 05, 2026 in Sierra de la Pandera, Spain. (Photo by Luis Gomez - Pool/Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Primož Roglič has made it clear that he is not throwing in the towel in the GC battle for the Vuelta a España, with the Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe racer saying that he is "probably in his best condition" of the year.

Roglič's battle for a fifth, record-breaking Vuelta a España title has been significantly conditioned by the major training crash he had before the race began. The injuries he suffered caused the 36-year-old to cancel his  participation in his two warm-up races, the Clásica San Sebastian and Vuelta a Burgos, and sparked a major question mark over him starting Spanish Grand Tour until just a few days before it began in Monaco on August 22.

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Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

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