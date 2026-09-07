Nairo Quintana confirmed to take part in Road World Championships as last race of career

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Colombian star set to be joined by Egan Bernal and Santiago Buitrago for men's road race

2017 Road World Championships: Nairo Quintana during the EM road race
2017 Road World Championships: Nairo Quintana during the elite men's road race (Image credit: Getty Images)

It has been confirmed that Nairo Quintana will lead the elite men's Colombian lineup at the upcoming Road World Championships, with the fight for the 2027 rainbow jersey set to be the last race of the 36-year-old's career.

The Movistar racer was a surprise non-selection by his trade team for the ongoing Vuelta a España, an event he won in 2016 and where the stage racing specialist had his last Grand Tour lead, back in 2019.

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Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

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