'We'll keep on fighting' - Vuelta a España an uphill battle for Primož Roglič after Enric Mas gains time on Calar Alto

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Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe leader cedes another 27 seconds to Spanish race leader

Primoz Roglic finishes stage 12 of the Vuelta a España
Primož Roglič (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) (Image credit: Getty Images)

Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe have not given up on the idea of winning the Vuelta a España by a long shot, but they recognised that for their leader Primož Roglič, who was once again dropped by Enric Mas (Movistar) on a second straight summit finish, things are looking increasingly complicated.

Almost as soon as Mas attacked at around 12 kilometres to go during the stage 12 summit finish at Calar Alto, Roglič settled into his own pace, and rather than then regaining ground as he did solo on the Spaniard on stage 9 to Aitana, this time he seemed more in need of allies to limit the damage.

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Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

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