Vuelta a España 2026 stage 16 preview
September 8: Cortegana - La Rábida. Palos de la Frontera, 181.1km (Hilly)
- Stage 16: Cortegana - La Rábida. Palos de la Frontera
- Date: September 8, 2026
- Distance: 181.1km
- Elevation gain: 1,914
- Start time: 13:18 CEST
- Finish time: 17:19 CEST
Stage details
For stage 16, the Vuelta a España is in the province of Huelva, opens up the third week of racing with a rare opportunity for sprinters.
Leaving Cortegana, the route heads south on winding terrain for the first half of the 181km stage, rolling through the Sierra de Aracena and Picos de Aroche national park before skirting the Cerro Colorado mine and the Gossan reservoir. The battle to join the breakaway in the opening undulating 88 kilometres may be fierce.
The road then flattens out towards the intermediate sprint in Villarasa, 114.5 kilometres in. The peloton continues towards the coast, passing through Palos de la Frontera. the historic town from which Columbus's caravels departed, before reaching the finish line in La Rábida. If the wind is blowing, the final 11 kilometres, which follow the Atlantic coast, could bring some surprises.
Climbs
- None
Sprints
- Villarasa, km. 114.5
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Lyne has been involved in professional cycling for more than 15 years in both news reporting and sports marketing. She founded Podium Insight in 2008, quickly becoming a trusted source for news of the North American professional cycling world. She was the first to successfully use social media to consistently provide timely and live race updates for all fans. She is proud to have covered men's and women's news equally during her tenure at the helm of the site. Her writing has appeared on Cyclingnews and other news sites.
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