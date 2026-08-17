Vuelta a España 2026 stage 16 preview

Stage 16: Cortegana - La Rábida. Palos de la Frontera

Date: September 8, 2026

Distance: 181.1km

Elevation gain: 1,914

Start time: 13:18 CEST

Finish time: 17:19 CEST

Stage details

Image 1 of 2 At last a nailed on day for the fast men (Image credit: Unipublic) (Image credit: Unipublic) Image 1 of 2 View Original Image 2 of 2 View Original

For stage 16, the Vuelta a España is in the province of Huelva, opens up the third week of racing with a rare opportunity for sprinters.

Leaving Cortegana, the route heads south on winding terrain for the first half of the 181km stage, rolling through the Sierra de Aracena and Picos de Aroche national park before skirting the Cerro Colorado mine and the Gossan reservoir. The battle to join the breakaway in the opening undulating 88 kilometres may be fierce.

The road then flattens out towards the intermediate sprint in Villarasa, 114.5 kilometres in. The peloton continues towards the coast, passing through Palos de la Frontera. the historic town from which Columbus's caravels departed, before reaching the finish line in La Rábida. If the wind is blowing, the final 11 kilometres, which follow the Atlantic coast, could bring some surprises.

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Climbs

None

Sprints

Villarasa, km. 114.5

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