Jonas Vingegaard consoles young fan: 'Don't worry, I won't stop riding'

Jonas Vingegaard while visiting the Tour of Denmark after his Tour de France crash

France TV Sport produced a feel-good segment on Sunday in which Jonas Vingegaard sends a reassuring message to a young French fan who was disconsolate after the two-time winner crashed out of the 2026 Tour de France.

A reporter interviewed Adam, who was at the Tour de France to cheer on Vingegaard, after he crashed out of the race on stage 15 with a broken collarbone. The boy was upset, saying, "Since he wanted to quit last year, I'm scared he'll quit because of his crash."

Since the crash on July 19, the interview caught the attention of Visma-Lease a Bike and Vingegaard, who helped engineer a surprise for Adam. The reporter arrived at the young man's home with a gift.

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"So, we have a little surprise for you. Because a lot of people saw that video, including, well, Jonas Vingegaard. And so, he decided to give you some small gifts," the reporter tells him before showing him a video message from Vingegaard.

"Hi Adam, I saw you on TV, and I'm really happy to have your full support," Vingegaard says. "[It's] very nice for me and, yeah, don't worry, I won't stop riding.

"I hope you will enjoy the signed jersey that we give to you, and I heard that the Lease a Bike team in France, they invited you to the Tour de France next year."

Adam could hardly believe it. "Is that true? I'm very touched, and thank you to all the people who shared the video with him."

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In addition to the jersey, Adam is presented with two tickets to visit the team at next year's Tour de France.

"Thank you Jonas for the jersey, thank you Jonas for the video, and thank you for the ticket with the person of my choice," Adam says. "I really hope you'll do the Tour, and behind my TV and in Paris, I'll be fully supporting you. Thank you."

The segment ends with Adam and his friends cheering for Vingegaard, shouting "We love you Jonas!"

There were rumours that Vingegaard would retire when his current contract with Visma-Lease a Bike runs out at the end of the 2028 season. However, while visiting the Tour of Denmark from his hometown of Glyngøre in late July, Vingegaard said he had not decided anything yet.

"If by the end of 2028 that I feel like I don't want to do it anymore, then I'm going to retire, but it might also be that I'm going to continue. I don't know at this point.

"There are still many races that I haven't won, and that's also something that motivates me," he said.

Although Vingegaard had no match for Tadej Pogačar during the Tour de France despite being in the best form of his life, he won the Giro d'Italia in May, and the Volta a Catalunya and Paris-Nice in March - all three for the first time.

"We've also focused on that this year and so I've won three races this year that I haven't won before. We can hope that next year I can also win some races that I haven't won before."

Earlier in the year, Vingegaard said he's racing year to year, and committed to remaining with Visma-Lease a Bike.