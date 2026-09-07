Jonas Vingegaard consoles young fan: 'Don't worry, I won't stop riding'

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Danish rider gives young French boy a signed jersey after video goes viral

Jonas Vingegaard holds up a signed Visma-Lease a Bike jersey while being videoed
Jonas Vingegaard while visiting the Tour of Denmark after his Tour de France crash (Image credit: Getty Images)

France TV Sport produced a feel-good segment on Sunday in which Jonas Vingegaard sends a reassuring message to a young French fan who was disconsolate after the two-time winner crashed out of the 2026 Tour de France.

A reporter interviewed Adam, who was at the Tour de France to cheer on Vingegaard, after he crashed out of the race on stage 15 with a broken collarbone. The boy was upset, saying, "Since he wanted to quit last year, I'm scared he'll quit because of his crash."

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Laura Weislo
Laura Weislo
Managing Editor

Laura Weislo is a Cyclingnews veteran of 20 years. Having joined in 2006, Laura extensively covered the Operacion Puerto doping scandal, the years-long conflict between the UCI and the Tour de France organisers ASO over the creation of the WorldTour, and the downfall of Lance Armstrong and his lifetime ban for doping. As Managing Editor, Laura coordinates coverage for North American events and global news.

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