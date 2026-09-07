Belgium stands behind Lotte Kopecky as contender for third World Championship title in Montréal

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Kopecky aims to emulate her father-in-law Eddy Merckx

Lotte Kopecky of Team Belgium celebrates at finish line as gold medal winner during the 97th UCI Cycling World Championships in Zurich 2024, (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Lotte Kopecky won the world title in 2023 and 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images)
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Former two-time World Champion Lotte Kopecky will return to the UCI Road World Championships after skipping Rwanda in 2025 due to mental and physical fatigue.

She leads a strong Belgian contingent of six riders for the elite RR on Saturday, September 26, with Shari Bossuyt, Lotte Claes, Justine Ghekiere, Julie van de Velde, and Margot Vanpachtenbeke also selected by national coach Ludwig Willems.

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James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.

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