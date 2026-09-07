'I don't need to be scared of the time trial' - Vuelta a España leader Enric Mas confident as crunch third week looms

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Movistar racer also keen to take part in upcoming World Championships

2026 Vuelta a España: race leader Enric Mas on the attack on a mountain stage
2026 Vuelta a España: race leader Enric Mas on the attack on a mountain stage (Image credit: Getty Images)

Vuelta a España leader Enric Mas is facing what is quite possibly the most critical week of his entire career to date, but to judge by the calmness with which the Movistar racer is handling it all, you'd never have known it.

Holding a 2:06 advantage over second-placed Felix Gall (Decathlon CMA CGM) and 2:10 over four-time Vuelta champion Primož Roglič (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe), Mas looked very relaxed as, for the second time in a week, he once again faced the media as Vuelta a España leader on another race rest day.

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Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

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