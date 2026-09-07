'More than two minutes is comfortable' – Movistar head toward final Vuelta a España week time trial with confidence in Enric Mas

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'I think we’ve seen probably the best version of Enric Mas maybe ever,' says Movistar Director of Racing Matt White

Enric Mas of Movistar Team climbing to the Sierra de la Pandera (1816m) while fans cheer during the La Vuelta Stage 14
Enric Mas (Movistar) in front of his rivals on stage 14 of the Vuelta a España (Image credit: Getty Images)

Since Enric Mas (Movistar) stepped into the red leader's jersey at the Vuelta a España when Tadej Pogačar crashed he has looked every bit in command, but while his supremacy hasn't faltered in the mountains the big question mark has been the looming race against the clock.

Second-placed Felix Gall (Decathlon CMA CGM) is seen as more evenly matched in the discipline but Primož Roglič, who is close behind in third, undoubtedly has a significant edge in the discipline, and a history of making it count at the Spanish Grand Tour.

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Simone Giuliani
Simone Giuliani
Australia Editor

Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.

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