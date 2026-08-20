'Just putting my socks on these last three weeks was the hardest' - Primož Roglič reveals scale of post-crash injuries and challenge to reach Vuelta a España startline

News
By
Published

Slovenian admits after bad training crash 'It's been hard to maintain the positivity'

Primoz Roglic of Slovenia and Team Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe meets the media press during the La Vuelta - 81st Tour of Spain 2026, Press conference
Primož Roglič (Image credit: Getty Images)

Four-time Vuelta a España winner Primož Roglič has revealed the toughness of his battle to ensure he will start this year's race on Saturday, following a bad training crash less than a month ago.

The Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe rider had a major training crash when he was hit by a car in July. The pain from the major hematoma he suffered on his right leg as a result was so bad, he said, that as recently as "10, 14 days ago, I couldn't do anything. Just putting my socks on these last three weeks was the hardest."

Latest Videos FromCyclingnews
Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.