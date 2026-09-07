Save $250 on the Garmin Fenix 8 Smartwatch this Labor Day weekend

The Garmin Fenix 8 stands as the pinnacle of cycling and multisport smartwatches—packed with top-tier GPS tech and a premium price tag to match.

For its Labor Day Sale, Garmin has sliced $250 off the entire Fenix 8 lineup. This rare holiday sale drops the flagship Fenix 8 AMOLED to $949.99 (down from $1,199.99), marking its lowest price of the year. The discount applies to all size options (43mm, 47mm, and 51mm) for both AMOLED and Solar displays.

Shop the Garmin Fenix 8 and save $250 this Labour Day.

Whether you are looking to treat yourself or upgrade your cycling setup this Labor Day holiday, grab this deal before stock runs out. Looking for a more budget-friendly option? Garmin also slashed $150 off the Venu 3, bringing it down to $299.99.

Save $250 Garmin Fenix 8 AMOLED: was $1,199.99 now $949.99 at Garmin Save 21% on the Garmin Fenix 8 Amoled (43mm, 47mm, and 51 mm) in the Garmin Labor Day Sale. The list of features on the Fenix 8 is impressive, including an all-new internal speaker and microphone for voice control and messaging – a particularly appealing addition for cycling. The exceptionally bright AMOLED display ensures all your on-the-go cycling stats are easy to read, complemented by an extensive battery life and multi-band GNSS technology for highly accurate navigation.

Garmin is renowned for producing groundbreaking cycling tech, and the Garmin cycling range includes some of the best GPS bike computers, plus the best power meters, smart lights with rearview radar, and of course, smartwatches.

The Labor Day Garmin Sale also has reductions across most of the Garmin cycling range, including our choice as the best cycling computer – the Garmin Edge 1050, reduced to $599.99, with a $100 reduction. The Varia RTL715 Radar Tail Light has a $100 off discount, down to $299.99 and is a recommended rear light that has a clever radar function, which alerts you to traffic approaching from the rear.

The Garmin Labor Day Sale deals are US-based, but our handy price checker below will give you the best up-to-date pricing on the Garmin cycling tech, including the Fenix 8 Smartwatch in your territory.