'Everything is possible' – Felix Gall says it's a new start for the Vuelta a España following Tadej Pogačar's abandon

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Austrian climber running third overall, eyes possibility of overall victory

2026 Vuelta a España: Felix Gall gets interviewed at a stage start
2026 Vuelta a España: Felix Gall gets interviewed at a stage start (Image credit: Getty Images)

The first full day of the 2026 Vuelta a España without former leader Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) sees the GC battle return to a much more wide-open phase, according to one of the key contenders, Felix Gall.

The standout pre-race favourite, Pogačar crashed out of the Vuelta late on stage 8 at a point when he was leading the race by an important overall margin.

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Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

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