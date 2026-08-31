'I haven't looked at the route at all' - Vuelta a España leader Enric Mas admits complete lack of course knowledge for next two weeks

News
By
Published

Movistar rider holds 1:22 margin on rest day over four-time race winner, 'the rider who most worries me'

Enric Mas wore the red jersey on stage 9 of the Vuelta a España
Enric Mas wore the red jersey on stage 9 of the Vuelta a España (Image credit: Getty Images)

Enric Mas may never have led a Grand Tour before last Saturday, but the 31-year-old Spaniard showed no sign of nervousness when he faced the press on Monday with la roja of the Vuelta a España in his possession for the first time.

Nor did he seem troubled by the fact that, as he freely admitted, in terms of terrain, he had no idea what challenges await him in the remaining 12 stages in this year's Vuelta.

Latest Videos FromCyclingnews
Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.