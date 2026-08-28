'I wasn't angry at all' - Vuelta a España leader Tadej Pogačar denies he attacked on Aramón Valdelinares finish because he was upset

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UAE Team Emirates-XRG star gains a little more time on rivals overall after late move

Pogacar makes a peace sign as he finishes stage 7 in the red jersey
Tadej Pogacar finishes stage 7 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Stage 7 of the Vuelta a España was business as usual in some ways for Tadej Pogačar as the UAE Team Emirates-XRG leader once again gained time on his GC rivals, but it was a far more muted display than on other occasions.

Riding in the group of favourites, Pogačar reacted to a marked acceleration in pace by Decathlon CMA CGM halfway up the final ascent of Aramón Valdelinares, culminating in an attack with their contender Felix Gall.

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Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

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