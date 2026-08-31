'The first day I felt back to normal' - Oscar Onley defeated in stage 9 sprint at Vuelta a España but remains in GC battle as illness fades

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Briton only rider able to remain with Enric Mas when race leader attacked on summit finish of Aitana

2026 Vuelta a España stage 9: Oscar Onley (r) and Enric Mas (l) attack on the final climb
2026 Vuelta a España stage 9: Oscar Onley (r) and Enric Mas (l) attack on the final climb (Image credit: Getty Images)

Oscar Onley might not have been able to outduel Enric Mas in their summit finish battle on Sunday in the Vuelta a España but the Netcompany Ineos rider had reasons to celebrate all the same.

Afflicted by illness earlier in the race, Onley's fast-improving condition saw the Scottish racer follow Mas closely to the line when the Vuelta leader launched his key move, some two kilometres from the summit of the mammoth 22-kilometre climb.

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Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

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