'Happy to have shown that I am stronger than Mathieu van der Poel on a mountain bike' – Tom Pidcock celebrates off-road world title but concedes multi-discipline rival's supremacy on it

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Now a double world and Olympic champion on the mountain bike, the rider from Great Britain turns thoughts to road world title

Thomas Pidcock (Great Britain) becomes World Champion again at the 2026 UCI Mountain Bike World Championships - Val di Sole, Trentino, Italy - Cross-country Olympic (XCO) - Men Elite
(Image credit: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

Tom Pidcock almost made the monumental effort to work his way up the field at the UCI Mountain Bike World Championships in Val di Sole look easy. Though, just in case anyone needed a reminder that it was anything but, even the powerful form of on road rival Mathieu van der Poel couldn't follow in his footsteps.

The pair had both swapped over from the Tour de France, and had just one World Cup round under their belt this season to earn points and get their eye in. They also started alongside each other on the fifth row, but the similarities ended once the race got underway.

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Simone Giuliani
Simone Giuliani
Australia Editor

Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.

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