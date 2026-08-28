'We don't know if he was racing at 100% today' – Rival sports director believes Vuelta a España leader Pogačar's failure to finish solo on stage 6 delivers mixed messages

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Stage winner Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia and UAE Team Emirates XRG in the Red Leader&#039;s Jersey competes in the breakaway passing through the Puerto El Bartolo gravel sector during the 2026 Vuelta a España. (Photo by Luis Gomez - Pool/Getty Images)
Pogačar went solo on stage 6 of La Vuelta but got caught after the gravel by Mas (Image credit: Getty Images)

The highly unusual sight of Tadej Pogačar being caught by another rider after the Vuelta a España leader made a trademark late solo breakaway on stage 6 could hardly go unnoticed in the remainder of the peloton.

And even if Enric Mas (Movistar), the rider who tracked down the Slovenian, has warned not to overestimate the importance of what happened on the punishing gravel slopes of Puerto de El Bartolo, it's only natural that his rivals are keen to find out if there are any longer-term implications.

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Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

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