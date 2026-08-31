Tadej Pogačar set for 'serious operation' in next two days as UAE team boss says it 'doesn't seem easy' to recover in time for World Championships

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Decision on the rest of the season will be taken following collarbone surgery, which has been delayed by concussion

CASTELLO, SPAIN - AUGUST 27: Stage winner Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia and UAE Team Emirates XRG - Red Leader Jersey competes in the breakaway passing through the Puerto El Bartolo gravel strokes sector during the La Vuelta - 81st Tour of Spain 2026, Stage 6 a 177.4km stage from Alcossebre to Castello / #UCIWT / on August 267 2026 in Castello, Spain. (Photo by Luis Gomez - Pool/Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

UAE Team Emirates-XRG team principal Mauro Gianetti has detailed the road ahead for Tadej Pogačar as he begins his recovery from the crash that ended his Vuelta a España on Saturday.

The five-time Tour de France winner, who was dominating the Spanish Grand Tour, suffered a concussion, a displaced collarbone fracture and a cervical fracture in a crash on stage 8.

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Katy Madgwick

Katy Madgwick is a freelance writer and broadcaster, covering multiple disciplines across both men's and women's pro cycling. Katy has written for a broad range of publications, and is a regular contributor to Cyclist Magazine, Cyclingnews, TNT Sports and The Roadbook Cycling Almanack. 

On the broadcast side, she is makes regular appearances on Track Radio and is an occasional contributor to BBC Radio, and featured as an expert guest on CADE Media's Pro Show podcast in 2025.

She is a lover of all things French and a cyclo-cross obsessive, and probably ought to get on her actual bike more often.

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