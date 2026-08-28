'A good day to try something' - Felix Gall upbeat after aggressive final ascent at Vuelta a España

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Decathlon CMA CGM rip GC group apart on Aramón Valdelinares ascent

Felix Gall of Austria and Team Decathlon CMA CGM and Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia and UAE Team Emirates XRG - Red Leader Jersey attack during the La Vuelta - 81st Tour of Spain 2026
(Image credit: Getty Images)

For a second major mountain stage of three in this year's Vuelta a España, Tadej Pogačar continues to dominate the GC, but UAE Team Emirates-XRG was once again subjected to a major challenge by Decathlon CMA CGM.

Halfway up the summit finish climb of Aramón Valdelinares, with UAE down to four riders including Pogačar, the French squad suddenly put Gregor Muhlberger and Matthew Riccitello up front, swamping the UAE line.

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Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

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