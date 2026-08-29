'A lot of people thought they were superheroes today' – Matthew Brennan laments risk-taking in Vuelta a España peloton on a day marked by numerous crashes

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Matthew Brennan leads the peloton home to take a sprint victory on stage 2 of the 2026 Vuelta a España
Double stage winner Matthew Brennan wasn't pleased by what he saw on stage 8 of the Vuelta a España (Image credit: Getty Images)

After a crash-marred day at the Vuelta a España, double stage winner Matthew Brennan has called out the level of risk-taking he saw in the peloton, saying, "A lot of people thought they were superheroes today."

Saturday's stage 8 was marked by crashes from start to finish, with one in the neutral zone taking out two riders, Primož Roglič getting caught in one early in the day, a crash involving several riders at 10km to go, a mass pile-up in the final 300 metres, and, most notably, race leader Tadej Pogačar's fall and abandon 32km from the finish.

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Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor before being hired full-time. Her favourite races include the Paris-Roubaix, Tour de France Femmes, Tro-Bro Léon, and cycling's fourth Grand Tour, the Volta a Portugal.

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