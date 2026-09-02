'Enric's in the best shape I've ever seen him' - Former Vuelta a España winner Alejandro Valverde backs Mas to defend lead on Calar Alto summit finish and beyond

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Spanish National trainer set to name Montréal Worlds line-up on Vuelta's second rest day

Men&#039;s elite road cycling national coach for Spain, Alejandro Valverde attended stage 11 of the Vuelta a España
Men's elite road cycling national coach for Spain, Alejandro Valverde attended stage 11 of the Vuelta a España (Image credit: Getty Images)

One of the riders that drew the biggest cheers in the Vuelta a España's sign-on in Cartagena Wednesday is not even racing any more, but as the most famous bike racer born in the area by a long shot, it's maybe no surprise that Alejandro Valverde remains enormously popular on his home soil.

A former teammate of Vuelta leader Enric Mas as well as being the Spanish national coach, Valverde is also a former Vuelta a España winner and followed Mas in the Movistar team car on Wednesday.

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Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

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