One of the riders that drew the biggest cheers in the Vuelta a España's sign-on in Cartagena Wednesday is not even racing any more, but as the most famous bike racer born in the area by a long shot, it's maybe no surprise that Alejandro Valverde remains enormously popular on his home soil.

A former teammate of Vuelta leader Enric Mas as well as being the Spanish national coach, Valverde is also a former Vuelta a España winner and followed Mas in the Movistar team car on Wednesday.

Living so close to Calar Alto, and still riding his bike extremely regularly after retiring in 2022, Valverde also knows Thursday's crunch summit finish like the back of his hand.

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All in all, this puts Valverde in the ideal position to analyse Mas' chances of success on the first of four major summit finishes and whether the man from Mallorca can win Spain's first Vuelta a España since Alberto Contador in 2014.

"There are rivals of the calibre of Primoz Roglič who we know can outpace Enric in the time trial in the third week," Valverde told Cyclingnews.

"But there's also a heck of a lot of mountain climbing and right now in what we've seen of the Vuelta so far, Enric has shown that he's the best at that. He's also incredibly motivated.

"He's got to use that factor and try and get some more time. It's true he's not got the kind of team for the high mountains as some other squads, but he's got the riders he needs for the other key moments of the race."

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Calar Alto and Sierra Nevada

As for Calar Alto, Valverde has tackled it in the Vuelta, starting in 2006 when he was defending his overall lead, and in training rides, since "it's only an hour away from my home by car".

"It's a very demanding climb, very open and exposed where the wind can play an enormous factor. The altitude is high, 2,000 metres above sea level, but these days everybody trains at altitude so it's not such a big deal."

Whilst Mas is under pressure as race leader, Valverde describes it as "positive pressure".

"He didn't expect to be heading the Vuelta, he knew he was in good shape but this has given him extra motivation.

"Enric and the team did exactly the right thing by not wearing the leader's jersey the day that Tadej [Pogačar] had his crash. But from then on, Enric has shown he's a rightful leader and his motivation is really strong. In my opinion he's the top favourite. He's in the best shape I've ever seen him."

Yet for all, Calar Alto will play a big role in the outcome of the Vuelta. The stage through Sierra Nevada and finishing on the hors categorie ascent of La Collada del Alguacil is where, Valverde believes, the race will be won and lost.

"It's the hardest stage of them all. Anybody who's wearing the red jersey that day can easily lose it, and that day you have to be really in top form. I've been up the Collada del Alguacil myself by bike and it's very, very tough."

The Worlds

Looking at the World Championships later this month, Valverde, as national trainer, confirmed that Juan Ayuso (Lidl-Trek) will be sole leader for the road race. However, he expects Mas to be up there in the battle for the rainbow jersey on September 27 as well.

"Juan is in a good place and very keen to do well, but Enric's shown he can do a good Worlds, so I'd be keen to count on him."

The full list of Spanish racers for the World Championships will be released by Valverde in a press conference on the Vuelta's second rest day.

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