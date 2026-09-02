After MTB world title, Tom Pidcock turns focus to UCI Road World Championships with build-up in Canada

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British rider skips the Tour of Britain en route to Worlds

(78) Thomas Tom Pidcock of Great Britain takes the first place during UCI MTB World Championship - Val di Sole 2026 - XCO Olympic Cross-Country - Elite Men category race on August 30, 2026 Val di Sole, Trento Italy. (Photo by Roberto Tommasini/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
Tom Pidcock won another rainbow jersey at the MTB World Championships (Image credit: Getty Images)

After becoming a mountain bike world champion at the weekend, Tom Pidcock is turning his focus towards another rainbow jersey and will head to Canada to build up for the UCI Road World Championships in the same country later this month.

There had been reports in various media outlets that Pidcock was down to ride the Tour of Britain starting on Wednesday, but his Pinarello-Q36.5 team confirmed to Cyclingnews that it was never part of any plans to participate in his home race.

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Patrick Fletcher
Patrick Fletcher
Deputy Editor

Patrick is an NCTJ-accredited journalist with a bachelor’s degree in modern languages (French and Spanish) and a decade’s experience in digital sports media, largely within the world of cycling. He re-joined Cyclingnews as Deputy Editor in February 2026, having previously spent eight years on staff between 2015 and 2023. In between, he was Deputy Editor at GCN and spent 18 months working across the sports portfolio at Future before returning to the cycling press pack. Patrick works across Cyclingnews’ wide-ranging output, assisting the Editor in global content strategy, with a particular focus on shaping CN's news operation.

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