'That’s why I ride my bike' - Lewis Askey dominates Tour of Britain stage 1 and celebrates with throwback dance move

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NSN rider takes opening day victory in front of his family

Lewis Askey (NSN Cycling Team) celebrates as he wins stage 1 of the 2026 Tour of Britain Men in Lincoln, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)
Gangnam-style celebration with stage 1 victory at Tour of Britain for Lewis Askey (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lewis Askey returned to winning form on Wednesday, the NSN Cycling Team rider producing a dominant performance to take victory in the opening stage of his home race, the Tour of Britain Men.

The 25-year-old all-rounder doesn’t win often, indeed, his win in Lincoln was only the third of his career, and the last of those came at last year’s 4 Jours de Dunkerque well over a year ago. If Wednesday’s performance is anything to go by, more success is surely on the way.

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Owen Rogers
Owen Rogers
Staff Writer

A recent addition to the Cyclingnews staff, Owen Rogers is an experienced journalist, working as a freelancer covering the sport for various magazines and websites for more than 10 years.

Initially concentrating mainly on the women's sport, he has covered hundreds of race days on the ground and interviewed some of the sport's biggest names.

Living near Cambridge in the UK, when he's not working you'll find him either riding his bike or playing drums.

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