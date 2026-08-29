'I think it's something to show respect to him' – New Vuelta a España leader Enric Mas refuses to wear red jersey on stage 8 podium after Tadej Pogačar's abandon

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Spanish racer ready to defend red jersey on Sunday's Alto de Aitana stage as he leads his home Grand Tour for the first time

Enric Mas holds the red jersey on the podium after stage 8 of the Vuelta a España
Enric Mas is the new Vuelta a España leader after the tumultuous events of stage 8 (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Vuelta a España has a new race leader after Tadej Pogačar's crash and abandon on stage 8, with three-time race runner-up Enric Mas taking over the red jersey.

He took to the podium in Xeraco to conclude a fraught, crash-heavy 171km sprint stage, but didn't wear the red jersey. Instead, the Movistar leader held it out in front of him ahead of his first day in red, tomorrow's climbing stage to the Alto de Aitana.

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Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor before being hired full-time. Her favourite races include the Paris-Roubaix, Tour de France Femmes, Tro-Bro Léon, and cycling's fourth Grand Tour, the Volta a Portugal.

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