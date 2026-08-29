'I think it's something to show respect to him' – New Vuelta a España leader Enric Mas refuses to wear red jersey on stage 8 podium after Tadej Pogačar's abandon

Enric Mas is the new Vuelta a España leader after the tumultuous events of stage 8

The Vuelta a España has a new race leader after Tadej Pogačar's crash and abandon on stage 8, with three-time race runner-up Enric Mas taking over the red jersey.

He took to the podium in Xeraco to conclude a fraught, crash-heavy 171km sprint stage, but didn't wear the red jersey. Instead, the Movistar leader held it out in front of him ahead of his first day in red, tomorrow's climbing stage to the Alto de Aitana.

Speaking to TNT Sports after the stage, Mas said that his refusal to wear the red jersey on the podium was a show of respect for now-former leader Pogačar.

Latest Videos From Cyclingnews Watch full video here:

"To be honest, I know this is sport and cycling, but today he crashed. I didn't win the red jersey that way, so I think it's something to show respect to him," Mas said.

Speaking to RTVE as he warmed down after the stage, Mas wished Pogačar well in his recovery from what looked like some nasty wounds to his left shoulder and the left side of his face.

The world champion headed straight to hospital for checks and treatment, and the full extent of his injuries is yet to be revealed.

"It's a huge shame that first of all there are crashes, then of that kind, and finally that it's Tadej. He was actually wearing the red jersey, and it's a real shame. And well, obviously that he recovers quickly, as we still have quite a few races left, and I hope he can arrive in good shape for them," Mas said.

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"Honestly, I don't know what he has; I heard something about his elbow, but anyway, I'm sure he'll be in the best hands, with the best doctors, and hope he recovers as quickly as possible."

With no Pogačar in the race, Mas will be wearing red on Sunday with a one-minute lead over four-time Vuelta winner Primož Roglič (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe), while Felix Gall (Decathlon CMA CGM) lies 11 seconds further back.

The 31-year-old may have finished second at the Vuelta – in 2018, 2021, and 2024 behind Simon Yates, Remco Evenepoel, and Roglič – but this will be the first time he has ever worn red. Mas said he and Movistar will take responsibility and defend his new jersey.

"Another race starts now, and I hope we are ready for it," he told TNT Sports.

"Tomorrow is one of the hardest stages, alongside Stage 20. We have to try to enjoy the stage and the place where it is. I know the team will do a super good job."