Mads Pedersen abandons the Vuelta a España
Former world champion had been struggling in the first half of the race
Mads Pedersen (Lidl-Trek) has abandoned the Vuelta a España, with the former world champion not taking to the start of Wednesday's stage 11.
Pedersen has been a shadow of his usual self in the race so far and raised question marks over his continued presence after finishing fifth-from-last on Tuesday's stage 10.
Despite indicating his desire to see the race through to the end, the decision has now been taken to withdraw.
"Unfortunately, Mads Pedersen will not take the start of today’s stage 11 of La Vuelta," read a statement from the Lidl-Trek team.
"After battling illness over the past few days, Mads will now focus on making a full recovery before turning his attention to his remaining targets this season."
More to follow
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Patrick is an NCTJ-accredited journalist with a bachelor’s degree in modern languages (French and Spanish) and a decade’s experience in digital sports media, largely within the world of cycling. He re-joined Cyclingnews as Deputy Editor in February 2026, having previously spent eight years on staff between 2015 and 2023. In between, he was Deputy Editor at GCN and spent 18 months working across the sports portfolio at Future before returning to the cycling press pack. Patrick works across Cyclingnews’ wide-ranging output, assisting the Editor in global content strategy, with a particular focus on shaping CN's news operation.
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