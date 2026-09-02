Mads Pedersen abandons the Vuelta a España

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Former world champion had been struggling in the first half of the race

ELCHE DE LA SIERRA, SPAIN - SEPTEMBER 01: Mads Pedersen of Denmark and Team Lidl - Trek crosses the finish line during the La Vuelta - 81st Tour of Spain 2026, Stage 10 a 184.7km stage from Alcaraz to Elche de la Sierra 642m / #UCIWT / on September 01, 2026 in Elche de la Sierra, Spain. (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Mads Pedersen (Lidl-Trek) has abandoned the Vuelta a España, with the former world champion not taking to the start of Wednesday's stage 11.

Pedersen has been a shadow of his usual self in the race so far and raised question marks over his continued presence after finishing fifth-from-last on Tuesday's stage 10.

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Patrick Fletcher
Patrick Fletcher
Deputy Editor

Patrick is an NCTJ-accredited journalist with a bachelor’s degree in modern languages (French and Spanish) and a decade’s experience in digital sports media, largely within the world of cycling. He re-joined Cyclingnews as Deputy Editor in February 2026, having previously spent eight years on staff between 2015 and 2023. In between, he was Deputy Editor at GCN and spent 18 months working across the sports portfolio at Future before returning to the cycling press pack. Patrick works across Cyclingnews’ wide-ranging output, assisting the Editor in global content strategy, with a particular focus on shaping CN's news operation.

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