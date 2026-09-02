Mads Pedersen abandons the Vuelta a España

Mads Pedersen (Lidl-Trek) has abandoned the Vuelta a España, with the former world champion not taking to the start of Wednesday's stage 11.

Pedersen has been a shadow of his usual self in the race so far and raised question marks over his continued presence after finishing fifth-from-last on Tuesday's stage 10.

Despite indicating his desire to see the race through to the end, the decision has now been taken to withdraw.

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"Unfortunately, Mads Pedersen will not take the start of today’s stage 11 of La Vuelta," read a statement from the Lidl-Trek team.

"After battling illness over the past few days, Mads will now focus on making a full recovery before turning his attention to his remaining targets this season."

More to follow