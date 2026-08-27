'I was like - what's going on, is this a spectator?' - Tadej Pogačar surprised by Enric Mas on Vuelta a España gravel climb

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Slovenian recognises mistakes on ascent of Puerto de El Bartolo

Enric Mas riding toward Pogacar on the gravel as spectators cheer
Enric Mas bridging up to Tadej Pogacar on stage 6 of the 2026 Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Getty Images)

From timing errors to poor pacing strategy to a super-strong rival, Tadej Pogačar has explained the combination of circumstances that led to the utterly unexpected scenario of his being chased down by Enric Mas (Movistar) on the Puerto de El Bartolo in the Vuelta a España.

When Pogačar launched his attack some four kilometres from the summit of the Bartolo on stage 6 just as the gravel sections were beginning, nobody in the main group of GC favourites expected to see him again.

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Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

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