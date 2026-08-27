Vuelta a España stage 6 LIVE – Battle for the breakaway continuing as peloton warm up for gravel climb in Valencia

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Biggest fight for the break yet Now, I've been on holiday until today, but the official Vuelta channel reliably tells me that "this is the most intense battle for the break so far" at this year's race. It certainly has been a long one, with an average speed of just over 41kph for the first hour.

140km to go Nearly 40km done and we're still breakless. Will it go before the top of this climb? Sounds like a bigger group has just clipped off the front, and they'll be hoping that size works in their favour...

Fairly usual suspects in terms of what teams are controlling at the front of the peloton: UAE, Decathlon, Red Bull. Pinarello-Q36.5 seem particularly keen to get in the break today, they've had a few riders on the attack already.

Attackers caught. The battle for the break will continue on this climb...

Walter Calzoni (Pinarello-Q36.5) has just joined the leaders to make it three in front, but they're leading by less than 15 seconds halfway up the climb.

Climb: Puerto de la Serratella (14.1km at 4%) The bunch are now on the first categorised climb of the day. It's the longest at 14.1km, but the average gradient is only 4%, so relatively tame compared to what's to come this afternoon.

If you're looking for something to read whilst you wait for the live coverage to start, may I recommend this in-depth feature about Team Amani, and their bold – but realistic – plans to make it to the Tour de France Femmes in 2028. Pedalling hard to realise the African dream – Team Amani's two-year plan for a Tour de France Femmes start Team Amani have enjoyed green shoots of success this season, but hope for more resources to reach their goal of a Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift start in 2028

Lutsenko and Bisiaux are slightly building their lead, but it's still not enough to be day done, and we're only 25km in... (Image credit: Getty Images)

About 20km done, Lutsenko and Bisiaux are in the lead but there's a group chasing behind them, and the gap is still only really small – 15 seconds from the leaders to the peloton with the chasers in between.

Léo Bisiaux (Decathlon CMA CGM) is with Lutsenko, but the gap is still small.

Sounds like Alexey Lutsenko (NSN) might have a bit of a gap on the peloton. He won't want to be out there alone, though, and the attacks are continuing behind.

Attacks all over the road so far. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Just over 10km done. The attacks are flowing but nothing has quite stuck yet.

Gravel in Grand Tours, yay or nay? The inclusion of gravel in Grand Tours is becoming more and more common, but there's still a bit of debate about whether it's a good thing or not. On the one hand, it adds to the excitement and to the 'all-rounder' qualities that a GT winner needs, but on the other hand, a lot of people think it's frustrating that a race could be lost because of a puncture or crash on gravel. Our gravel expert Jackie Tyson spoke to Michael Woods about today's stage: 'From a spectator's perspective, it's awesome' - Michael Woods says gravel section on stage 6 of 2026 Vuelta a España is 'ambush territory' But what do you think?

The first attacks are starting. It's a big day to be in the breakaway, so I wouldn't be surprised if we see a pretty fierce – and drawn-out – battle for the break.

Here's a reminder of what is on the cards today: (Image credit: Unipublic)

Official start Off we go – 177.5km and four categorised climbs to come. Don't forget to vote in the poll above to tell us who you think is going to win, or better yet, tell us your thoughts in the comments.

Not the most successful start line selfie I've ever seen. Where is everyone else? Startline selfie 🤳😍Selfie del día 🤳🥹#LaVuelta26 pic.twitter.com/1KU6f779Q2August 27, 2026

Neutral roll-out And they're off! A little earlier than planned but the peloton have just rolled out for the neutral.

A scenic start this morning in Alcossebre on the coast. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Not just gravel, but a gravel climb Today should be a really exciting stage in Spain, because not only is the Vuelta embracing gravel for the first time (something the other Grand Tours have experimented with already) but they're going in hard with a gravel climb, the Puerto El Bartolo. 9.4km long with a punishing average gradient of 7%, this would be a hard climb in normal circumstance, but it's made even trickier by the fact that the final kilometres are unpaved gravel. And? It tops out with 20km to go on today's stage... fireworks incoming. Here's a closer look at the climb: (Image credit: La Vuelta/Unipublic)

Neutral roll out at 13:11 CEST The stage will start in about 15 minutes.