'It could make his career' - Will Barta sees golden opportunity for former teammate and race leader Enric Mas in this year's Vuelta a España

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North American on hunt for breakaways in third participation in Spanish Grand Tour

Roglic and Onley riding behind red jersey wearer Enric Mas in the 2026 Vuelta a Espana
(Image credit: Getty Images)

'It could make his career" is how American racer Will Barta (Tudor) views the prospects for Vuelta a España leader Enric Mas if the Spaniard takes the overall victory in his home Grand Tour.

A former teammate of Mas with Movistar for four years from 2021 to 2025, 30-year-old Barta believes the overall is considerably more accessible to Mas following the abandon of Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates-XRG).

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Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

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