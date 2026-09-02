Labor Day has been recognised nationwide by the U.S. government since 1894 and honours the contributions and achievements of American workers.

This Labor Day weekend runs from Saturday, September 5, through Monday, September 7, 2026, and for cyclists, it's the perfect chance to upgrade your gear.

Whether you're looking to score a new bike, invest in fresh apparel, or grab one of the best cycling computers, these early deals offer massive savings.

I've been hunting around, and the tech discounts are some of the best I've seen. Below you'll find my top picks on tech reductions from the likes of Garmin and Wahoo.

If you're not looking for a tech deal and want to browse for yourself, then you can do just that using the links below.

Amazon: Save big on Garmin and Wahoo with site-wide reductions

Competitive Cyclist: Save up to 50% on road and gravel gear

Backcountry: Labor Day sale with up to 60% off

Jenson USA: Discounts on bikes, components, clothing, tools and more

Performance Bike: Save up to 50% off Specialized bikes and clothing

The majority of the Labor Day sales look set to end on September 8/9, so don't hang around, as some items are showing as selling fast and are only available while stock lasts.

Labor Day Tech deals

The above deals are just a small selection of what's available across the major cycling retailers and their individual Labor Day sales, and if you're on the hunt for a particular item we would suggest having a look at all the deals before it ends, generally on September 8/9..

As these Labor Day deals are only for US-based shoppers, I've added some of today's best Garmin and Wahoo deals from various retailers in your territory below.