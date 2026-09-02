These Labor Day cycling deals drop some of our top-rated Garmin and Wahoo tech to their lowest prices of the year – with as much as 30% off
Take advantage of the Labor Day sales with huge reductions on some of the best cycling tech, including our favourite bike computer – the Garmin Edge 1050 with $100 off
Labor Day has been recognised nationwide by the U.S. government since 1894 and honours the contributions and achievements of American workers.
This Labor Day weekend runs from Saturday, September 5, through Monday, September 7, 2026, and for cyclists, it's the perfect chance to upgrade your gear.
Whether you're looking to score a new bike, invest in fresh apparel, or grab one of the best cycling computers, these early deals offer massive savings.
I've been hunting around, and the tech discounts are some of the best I've seen. Below you'll find my top picks on tech reductions from the likes of Garmin and Wahoo.
If you're not looking for a tech deal and want to browse for yourself, then you can do just that using the links below.
Amazon: Save big on Garmin and Wahoo with site-wide reductions
Competitive Cyclist: Save up to 50% on road and gravel gear
Backcountry: Labor Day sale with up to 60% off
Jenson USA: Discounts on bikes, components, clothing, tools and more
Performance Bike: Save up to 50% off Specialized bikes and clothing
The majority of the Labor Day sales look set to end on September 8/9, so don't hang around, as some items are showing as selling fast and are only available while stock lasts.
Labor Day Tech deals
The above deals are just a small selection of what's available across the major cycling retailers and their individual Labor Day sales, and if you're on the hunt for a particular item we would suggest having a look at all the deals before it ends, generally on September 8/9..
As these Labor Day deals are only for US-based shoppers, I've added some of today's best Garmin and Wahoo deals from various retailers in your territory below.
Paul Brett is a deals writer for Cyclingnews and has been cycling for as long as he can remember, initially catching the mountain biking bug in the 1990s, he raced mountain bikes for over a decade before injury cut short a glittering career. An award-winning photographer, when not riding a bike, he can be found at the side of a road world championship or a cyclocross track shooting the action. Paul was the founder, editor and writer of Proper Cycling magazine, and he's travelled the world interviewing some of the top personalities in cycling and writing about some of the biggest cycling brands.
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